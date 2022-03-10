Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $130.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

