Tammy Mccomic Sells 10,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Shares of MXC opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.