Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.