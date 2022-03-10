Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,445 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

NYSE BCX opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

