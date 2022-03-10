Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE SMLP opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

