Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

