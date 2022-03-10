Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

