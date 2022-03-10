Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $122,000 Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $8,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $5,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $4,990,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. EVgo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.