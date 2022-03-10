Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $122,000 Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $8,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $5,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $4,990,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. EVgo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
