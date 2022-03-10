Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 507,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 215,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

