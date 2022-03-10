Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

