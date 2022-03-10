Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Position Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

