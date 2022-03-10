Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 5,914 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of German American Bancorp worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,196 shares of company stock worth $303,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

