Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.31% of Information Services Group worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Information Services Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of III stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $365.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

