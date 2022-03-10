Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250 over the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STXB. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

