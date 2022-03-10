Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.02 Million in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.66% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 58.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELFB stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

