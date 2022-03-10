34,751 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

