UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.91% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,930 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.