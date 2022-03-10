UBS Group AG Grows Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,621 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -969.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

