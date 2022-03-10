Millennium Management LLC Purchases 182,814 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of NextCure worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 372,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

