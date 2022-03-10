ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $846.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.