Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the third quarter worth about $734,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

