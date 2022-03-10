Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $183.33

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.33 and last traded at $184.60, with a volume of 50901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of -91.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock valued at $590,548,501. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

