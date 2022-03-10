Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 2115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.
In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cannae by 227.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
