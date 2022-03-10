Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 2115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cannae by 227.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

