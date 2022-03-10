Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of WDAY opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.