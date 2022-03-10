Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of WDAY opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.
