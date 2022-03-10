Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

KDP stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

