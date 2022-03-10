Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 29350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

