KeyCorp Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

