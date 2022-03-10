Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

