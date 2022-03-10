Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $105.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

