Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of analysts have commented on PBLA shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.