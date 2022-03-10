JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.10 ($55.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.70. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

