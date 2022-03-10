Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

FRA WAF opened at €96.80 ($105.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €129.87. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a one year high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

