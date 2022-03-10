Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.78 ($72.59).

DPW opened at €44.72 ($48.61) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.24.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.