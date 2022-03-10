Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.78 ($72.59).

DPW opened at €44.72 ($48.61) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

