ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.74 ($20.37).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €11.45 ($12.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.