Oak Street Health (OSH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/5/2022 – Oak Street Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $29.00.

2/22/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $34.00.

1/18/2022 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/18/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $47.00.

1/10/2022 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

