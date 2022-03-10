Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.
Shares of KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $34.45.
In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.