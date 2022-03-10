Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Shares of KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

