ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney Sells 5,700 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

