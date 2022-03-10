ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney Sells 5,700 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.
About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.