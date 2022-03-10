California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Textainer Group worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

