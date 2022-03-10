California State Teachers Retirement System Has $835,000 Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.64.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $454,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

