James R. Empfield Sells 32,853 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
