Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 132,987 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,987 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

