Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Verso worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.15 and a beta of 1.91. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

