BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $47.13 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92.

