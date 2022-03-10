Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,354 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $7,931,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3,346.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.31 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

