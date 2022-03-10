Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

