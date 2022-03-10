Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Genpact by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

G stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

