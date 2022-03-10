UBS Group AG Sells 87,792 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

