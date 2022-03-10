UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 67.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 499,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $21,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 290.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 196,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

