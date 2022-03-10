Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 8,635 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 64.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 137.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 23.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

