HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HEXO by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 449,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HEXO by 2,082.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 320,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305,693 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.59 on Thursday. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

